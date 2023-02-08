Morgan Stanley Increases Position in Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD)

Fintel reports that Morgan Stanley has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 17.59MM shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD). This represents 6.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2021 they reported 12.74MM shares and 4.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 38.06% and an increase in total ownership of 1.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.05% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Amicus Therapeutics is $15.10. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 19.05% from its latest reported closing price of $12.68.

The projected annual revenue for Amicus Therapeutics is $451MM, an increase of 39.57%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.20.

Fund Sentiment

There are 463 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amicus Therapeutics. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.54%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:FOLD is 0.2555%, a decrease of 9.2352%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.92% to 324,276K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Perceptive Advisors holds 27,372,917 shares representing 9.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,895,532 shares, representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOLD by 8.33% over the last quarter.

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 26,800,000 shares representing 9.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Redmile Group holds 21,719,191 shares representing 7.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,158,891 shares, representing a decrease of 2.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOLD by 3.22% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 14,776,115 shares representing 5.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,780,141 shares, representing a decrease of 13.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOLD by 7.00% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 14,337,705 shares representing 5.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,864,107 shares, representing a decrease of 10.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOLD by 9.44% over the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Amicus Therapeutics is a global, patient-dedicated biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering novel high-quality medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. With extraordinary patient focus, Amicus Therapeutics is committed to advancing and expanding a robust pipeline of cutting-edge, first- or best-in-class medicines for rare metabolic diseases.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.