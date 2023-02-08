Morgan Stanley Increases Position in Alimera Sciences (ALIM)

Fintel reports that Morgan Stanley has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.67MM shares of Alimera Sciences Inc (ALIM). This represents 9.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated October 27, 2022 they reported 0.56MM shares and 8.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 18.27% and an increase in total ownership of 1.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 315.12% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alimera Sciences is $10.71. The forecasts range from a low of $4.54 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 315.12% from its latest reported closing price of $2.58.

The projected annual revenue for Alimera Sciences is $64MM, an increase of 19.18%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.67.

Fund Sentiment

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alimera Sciences. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 10.26%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ALIM is 0.0582%, a decrease of 15.4697%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.47% to 1,801K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Healthcare Of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund holds 250,000 shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Velan Capital Investment Management holds 227,602 shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 187,001 shares, representing an increase of 17.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALIM by 10.49% over the last quarter.

Palo Alto Investors holds 200,919 shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 112,694 shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 127,693 shares, representing a decrease of 13.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALIM by 2.07% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 87,148 shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 87,001 shares, representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALIM by 3.03% over the last quarter.

Alimera Sciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Alimera Sciences is a pharmaceutical company that specializes in the commercialization and development of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. Alimera is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina, because these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and affect millions of people in our aging populations.

