Morgan Stanley Increases Position in Affiliated Managers Group (AMG)

Fintel reports that Morgan Stanley has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.70MM shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG). This represents 7.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 2.65MM shares and 6.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.90% and an increase in total ownership of 0.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.16% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Affiliated Managers Group is $180.90. The forecasts range from a low of $156.55 to a high of $205.80. The average price target represents an increase of 6.16% from its latest reported closing price of $170.40.

The projected annual revenue for Affiliated Managers Group is $2,258MM, a decrease of 3.07%. The projected annual EPS is $19.48, a decrease of 34.54%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 700 funds or institutions reporting positions in Affiliated Managers Group. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 1.89%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:AMG is 0.2433%, an increase of 3.0816%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.89% to 43,309K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

EdgePoint Investment Group holds 4,238,169 shares representing 11.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,944,883 shares, representing a decrease of 16.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMG by 2.98% over the last quarter.

Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C holds 2,440,141 shares representing 6.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,430,025 shares, representing an increase of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMG by 0.40% over the last quarter.

Clarkston Capital Partners holds 2,077,383 shares representing 5.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,028,182 shares, representing an increase of 2.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMG by 5.04% over the last quarter.

EAASX - Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund holds 1,898,924 shares representing 5.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Southeastern Asset Management holds 1,618,112 shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,752,835 shares, representing a decrease of 8.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMG by 5.74% over the last quarter.

Affiliated Managers Group Declares $0.00 Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group said on February 6, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.00 per share ($0.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 15, 2023 will receive the payment on March 2, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.01 per share.

At the current share price of $170.40 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.00%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.58%, the lowest has been 0.02%, and the highest has been 2.83%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.67 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.86 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.00. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.97%.

Affiliated Managers Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AMG is a global asset management company with equity investments in leading boutique investment management firms. AMG's strategy is to generate long-term value by investing in leading independent active investment managers, through a proven partnership approach, and allocating resources across the Company's unique opportunity set to the areas of highest growth and return. AMG's innovative partnership approach allows each Affiliate's management team to own significant equity in their firm while maintaining operational autonomy. In addition, AMG provides centralized assistance to its Affiliates on strategy, marketing, distribution, and product development. As of September 30, 2020, AMG's aggregate assets under management were approximately $654 billion, across a broad range of active, return-oriented strategies.

