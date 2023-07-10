Morgan Stanley hires JPMorgan North America M&A head-sources

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Anirban Sen

July 10 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley MS.N has hired senior investment banker Marco Caggiano from JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N, where he led the bank's North America mergers and acquisitions (M&A) business, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Caggiano, a veteran investment banker who spent 23 years with JPMorgan, will join Morgan Stanley as vice chairman of M&A, the sources said.

The sources requested anonymity because the matter is confidential. JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley declined to comment.

Caggiano had worked on several high-profile situations, including advising Twitter Inc on its $44 billion sale to Elon Musk, Take Two on its $12.7 billion acquisition of mobile video game maker Zynga, and toy maker Hasbro Inc HAS.O on its board fight with hedge fund Alta Fox.

Caggiano trained as a lawyer and worked at Paul Hastings before he joined JPMorgan. He was co-head of North America M&A before Chris Roop, his other co-head, exited JPMorgan last year to join Jefferies Financial Group Inc JEF.N.

