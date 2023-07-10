News & Insights

US Markets
MS

Morgan Stanley hires JPMorgan North America M&A head-sources

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Segar

July 10, 2023 — 10:50 am EDT

Written by Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Anirban Sen for Reuters ->

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Anirban Sen

July 10 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley MS.N has hired senior investment banker Marco Caggiano from JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N, where he led the bank's North America mergers and acquisitions (M&A) business, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Caggiano, a veteran investment banker who spent 23 years with JPMorgan, will join Morgan Stanley as vice chairman of M&A, the sources said.

The sources requested anonymity because the matter is confidential. JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley declined to comment.

Caggiano had worked on several high-profile situations, including advising Twitter Inc on its $44 billion sale to Elon Musk, Take Two on its $12.7 billion acquisition of mobile video game maker Zynga, and toy maker Hasbro Inc HAS.O on its board fight with hedge fund Alta Fox.

Caggiano trained as a lawyer and worked at Paul Hastings before he joined JPMorgan. He was co-head of North America M&A before Chris Roop, his other co-head, exited JPMorgan last year to join Jefferies Financial Group Inc JEF.N.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss in Rhode Island and Anirban Sen in New York Editing by Greg Roumeliotis)

((svea.herbst@thomsonreuters.com; +617 856 4331; Reuters Messaging: svea.herbst.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MS
JPM
HAS
JEF

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.