Morgan Stanley Halts Pay Changes

Morgan Stanley was due to make some big pay changes for advisors starting April 1st. The changes would mean a reduction in compensation for similar production levels. However, in light of the Coronavirus outbreak, the firm has said it is pushing the implementation date for the changes back to October 1st. Directly addressing the firms 15,000+ advisors, the head of field management said “We know that you are facing enormous challenges personally and professionally while at the same time taking great care of your clients in a very difficult environment”.

FINSUM: These changes are tough to begin with, and doing them right now would have been downright draconian (and might have caused some extra departures).

