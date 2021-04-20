World Markets

Morgan Stanley goes "outright bullish" on emerging market local currency bonds

Marc Jones Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Investment bank Morgan Stanley issued a call to buy local currency-denominated emerging market bonds on Tuesday, completing a 180 degree switch in recommendation this month.

"Previously, we had been expecting a final move lower in EM risk assets but... with global growth becoming more balanced and U.S. Treasury yields likely to stay stable for a while longer, we now see a better chance that EM trades well in the coming weeks," the bank's analysts said in a new research note.

"We see this primarily as a tactical shift rather than a strategic one, with Fed tapering and idiosyncratic risks in EM likely to re-emerge."

Morgan Stanley had been bearish on emerging market assets and only switched to a more "neutral" view on April 1.

