Morgan Stanley fund to take over German fibre operator Tele Columbus
BERLIN, Dec 21 (Reuters) - A fund backed by Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners has made a cash offer to buy Germany's Tele Columbus AG TC1n.DE in an agreed deal that values the fibre network operator at over 400 million euros ($487.84 million), Tele Columbus said.
The offer of 3.25 euros per share represents a 13% premium to Tele Columbus' closing share price on Friday.
Top shareholder United Internet AG UTDI.DE on Monday said it will offer its 29% stake in exchange for a stake in the Morgan Stanley-backed investment vehicle.
Tele Columbus said the deal is likely to help finance a 2 billion euro expansion of its fibre optic telecommunications network. It said the deal is also likely to benefit United Internet group companies including 1&1 Drillisch AG DRIG.DE, which over the weekend signed a deal to use Tele Columbus' network to market its own broadband products.
Tele Columbus also said 13% stakeholder Rocket Internet SE RKET.H supports the deal.
Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners said the investment vehicle, dubbed Kublai GmbH, will fully subscribe to a rights issue worth 475 million euros at a price yet to be set.
It will also inject up to 75 million euros in further equity after the transaction closes, the Morgan Stanley unit said.
($1 = 0.8199 euros)
(Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
((thomas.escritt@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 2201 33579 ;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryMS
Latest US Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Aphria, Tilray in deal to become world's biggest cannabis company - Bloomberg News
- Thiel-backed Bridgetown mulls merger with Indonesia's PT Tokopedia - Bloomberg News
- US STOCKS-Nasdaq ends at record high on stimulus bets, Apple boost
- Shares of detergent maker Blue Moon set to open up 16.4% in Hong Kong debut