News & Insights

US Markets
MS

Morgan Stanley expects trading, investment banking results to weaken

Credit: REUTERS/Russell Boyce

May 31, 2023 — 04:08 pm EDT

Written by Tatiana Bautzer for Reuters ->

By Tatiana Bautzer

NEW YORK, May 31 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley MS.N expects its revenue from trading and investment banking to slump in the second quarter given a more challenging economic environment, co-president Andy Saperstein told investors Wednesday.

Sales and trading "results will be notably down year over year versus a strong second quarter last year," while "investment banking is also very challenged," said Saperstein, who also leads Morgan Stanley's wealth management arm.

Saperstein, who is a candidate to succeed CEO James Gorman, said the wealth business is aiming to reach $12 billion in annual pretax profits over several years, and more than double its client assets under management to $10 trillion from a current $4.6 trillion. The bank is open to acquisition opportunities in wealth and asset management, he added.

Separately, Saperstein said the use of artificial intelligence could transform the work of financial advisers who serve wealthy clients.

"We're continually looking for game-changing technology to integrate into our platform," he said. "One recent example of that approach to innovation is our partnership with open AI. That relationship began well over a year ago, before they were a household name."

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Lananh Nguyen and Diane Craft)

((tatiana.bautzer@tr.com; Mob: +1-646-2397968; Reuters Messaging: tatiana.bautzer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.