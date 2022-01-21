Morgan Stanley expects oil at $100 a barrel in second half of year

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley MS.N expects Brent crude oil prices to advance to $100 a barrel in the second half of this year, with the market heading for a simultaneous "triple deficit" of inventories, spare capacity and investment.

"The key oil products markets (gasoline, jet fuel and gasoil/diesel) all show strong crack spreads, steep backwardation and inventories that have fallen to low levels. None of this signals weakness," it said in a note.

The bank raised its price forecasts for Brent crude to $100 a barrel for the last two quarters of the year, up from the $90 and $87.50 previously estimated for the third and fourth quarters respectively.

Brent crude LCOc1 futures were trading at about $88 a barrel on Friday, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 was at $85. Both benchmarks are on track for a fifth consecutive weekly gain. O/R

Morgan Stanley's projection chimes with those of other investments banks, including Goldman Sachs GS.N, in predicting oil prices could hit $100 per barrel this year.

(Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru Editing by David Goodman)

