Morgan Stanley expects Ghana to restructure both domestic and external debt

LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Investment bank Morgan Stanley expects debt-hobbled Ghana to restructure both its domestic and external debt, it said on Thursday.

The bank expected the restructuring to result in a "recovery" price for Ghana's bonds of $53 cents on the dollar or $48 cents on the dollar if local law instruments are excluded from the restructuring.

"Neither restructuring would include a principal haircut," the analyst note added.

Ghana started talks with the International Monetary Fund in July but last month Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo called reports of a possible debt restructuring "false rumours".

"The problem that Ghana has is largely due to its unsustainable debt but, more specifically, its interest costs relative to revenue. In aggregate, this metric is just shy of 50%, notably larger than its African and ratings peers," Morgan Stanley said.

(Reporting by Marc Jones, editing by Jorgelina do Rosario)

