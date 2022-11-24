World Markets
MS

Morgan Stanley expects Ghana to restructure both domestic and external debt

Credit: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

November 24, 2022 — 05:00 am EST

Written by Marc Jones for Reuters ->

LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Investment bank Morgan Stanley expects debt-hobbled Ghana to restructure both its domestic and external debt, it said on Thursday.

The bank expected the restructuring to result in a "recovery" price for Ghana's bonds of $53 cents on the dollar or $48 cents on the dollar if local law instruments are excluded from the restructuring.

"Neither restructuring would include a principal haircut," the analyst note added.

Ghana started talks with the International Monetary Fund in July but last month Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo called reports of a possible debt restructuring "false rumours".

"The problem that Ghana has is largely due to its unsustainable debt but, more specifically, its interest costs relative to revenue. In aggregate, this metric is just shy of 50%, notably larger than its African and ratings peers," Morgan Stanley said.

(Reporting by Marc Jones, editing by Jorgelina do Rosario)

((marc.jones@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0)20 7513 4042; Reuters Messaging: marc.jones.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net Twitter @marcjonesrtrs))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.