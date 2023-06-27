Morgan Stanley expects Fed to hike rates in July

June 27 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley said on Tuesday it was now expecting the U.S. Federal Reserve to hike its key interest rate by 25 basis points in July, from an earlier estimate of a pause, raising its terminal rate forecast to 5.375%.

Morgan Stanley previously expected a peak rate of 5.1%. The change comes following Fed Chair Jerome Powell's hawkish commentary last week at a hearing before the Senate Banking Committee.

"We now think the Fed will hike in July - our data forecasts have not changed, but our perception of the Fed's reaction function now points to a significantly lower bar to hike," said MS analysts in a note.

(Reporting by Reshma Rockie George; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

