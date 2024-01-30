News & Insights

Morgan Stanley expects delayed Venezuela bond index move in March

January 30, 2024 — 06:52 am EST

Written by Marc Jones for Reuters ->

LONDON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley's analysts still expect Venezuela's bonds to have their weighting lifted in JPMorgan's key emerging market bond index in the next couple of months they said on Tuesday, after a deadline for such a possible move was extended.

While JPMorgan's delay of the decision on Monday was "negative", the "base case remains that the Venezuela and PDVSA bonds are re-weighted in the index, now likely announced a few weeks after the (new) February 29 deadline," Morgan Stanley analysts said.

