Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital Acquires Stake In UK-Based Payments Firm Sokin

(RTTNews) - Investment funds managed by Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital said it has acquired a stake in UK headquartered payments business Sokin.

Established in 2019, Sokin aimed to streamline international payments by eliminating borders, barriers, and burdens. Today, it facilitates global businesses in transferring, holding, and exchanging over 100 currencies using its multi-currency IBAN and local currency accounts, all accessible through a unified platform.

