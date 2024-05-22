News & Insights

Morgan Stanley Exits Genex Power Stake

May 22, 2024 — 10:38 pm EDT

Genex Power Ltd. (AU:GNX) has released an update.

Morgan Stanley has ceased to be a substantial holder in Genex Power Limited as of May 20, 2024, affecting 2,807,077 ordinary shares and voting rights. The financial giant’s relevant interest changed due to receiving collateral, with no additional associates reported in this shift. This strategic move could signal significant shifts in Genex Power’s investor landscape and stock performance.

