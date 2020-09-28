Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (EDD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2020

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (EDD) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased EDD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $5.64, the dividend yield is 7.8%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EDD was $5.64, representing a -20.23% decrease from the 52 week high of $7.07 and a 50.6% increase over the 52 week low of $3.75.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EDD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.