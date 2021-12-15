Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (EDD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 16, 2021

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (EDD) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.095 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 14, 2022. Shareholders who purchased EDD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that EDD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $5.5, the dividend yield is 6.91%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EDD was $5.5, representing a -14.46% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.43 and a 0.36% increase over the 52 week low of $5.48.

EDD is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) and Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the edd Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.