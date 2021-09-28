Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (EDD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2021

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (EDD) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.095 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EDD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that EDD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $6.02, the dividend yield is 6.31%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EDD was $6.02, representing a -7.38% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.50 and a 9.26% increase over the 52 week low of $5.51.

EDD is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) and NIO Inc. (NIO).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the edd Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EDD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EDD as a top-10 holding:

Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (ALTY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ALTY with an increase of 1.73% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of EDD at 3.09%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.