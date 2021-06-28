Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (EDD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 29, 2021

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (EDD) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.095 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EDD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -5% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $6.16, the dividend yield is 6.17%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EDD was $6.16, representing a -5.23% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.50 and a 11.8% increase over the 52 week low of $5.51.

EDD is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as NIO Inc. (NIO) and Capital One Financial Corporation (COF).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EDD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.