Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (EDD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 30, 2021

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (EDD) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.095 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EDD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -9.52% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of EDD was $5.98, representing a -8% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.50 and a 23.94% increase over the 52 week low of $4.83.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EDD Dividend History page.

