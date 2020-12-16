Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (EDD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 17, 2020

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (EDD) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 17, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.105 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EDD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -4.55% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $6.4, the dividend yield is 6.56%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EDD was $6.4, representing a -9.48% decrease from the 52 week high of $7.07 and a 70.89% increase over the 52 week low of $3.75.

