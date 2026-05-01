Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund (MSD) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc CO (Symbol: MSD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $7.46, changing hands as high as $7.52 per share. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc CO shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MSD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MSD's low point in its 52 week range is $6.91 per share, with $7.94 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.46.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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