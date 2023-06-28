Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund (MSD) Declares $0.19 Dividend

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund said on June 20, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share ($0.75 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.16 per share.

Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 will receive the payment on July 14, 2023.

At the current share price of $6.82 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 11.00%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.77%, the lowest has been 4.30%, and the highest has been 7.63%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.01 (n=195).

The current dividend yield is 5.20 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.23%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 8.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MSD is 0.18%, an increase of 32.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.48% to 8,831K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,311K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,304K shares, representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSD by 3.94% over the last quarter.

Saba Capital Management holds 1,185K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,179K shares, representing an increase of 0.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSD by 39.56% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 540K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 546K shares, representing a decrease of 1.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSD by 6.69% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 455K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 349K shares, representing an increase of 23.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSD by 86.20% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 421K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 470K shares, representing a decrease of 11.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSD by 16.01% over the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund seeks as a primary investment objective to produce high current income and as a secondary objective to seek capital appreciation by investing in a range of sovereign, quasi-sovereign and corporate debt securities in emerging markets, which may include U.S. dollar-denominated, local currency, and corporate debt securities. We believe that emerging markets experiencing positive fundamental change may present attractive investment opportunities for investors. To help achieve its objective, we combine top-down country allocation with bottom-up security selection.

