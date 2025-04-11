MORGAN STANLEY Earnings Results: $MS Reports Quarterly Earnings

MORGAN STANLEY ($MS) posted quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The company reported earnings of $2.60 per share, beating estimates of $2.27 by $0.33. The company also reported revenue of $17,739,000,000, beating estimates of $17,072,102,370 by $666,897,630.
MORGAN STANLEY Insider Trading Activity
MORGAN STANLEY insiders have traded $MS stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STEPHEN J LUCZO sold 60,000 shares for an estimated $7,150,470
- DANIEL A SIMKOWITZ (Co-President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 36,631 shares for an estimated $5,004,068.
- ANDREW M SAPERSTEIN (Co-President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 30,820 shares for an estimated $4,204,675.
- MICHAEL A. PIZZI (Head Technology & Operations) sold 18,391 shares for an estimated $2,518,163
- RAJA AKRAM (Deputy Chief Financial Officer) sold 17,500 shares for an estimated $2,380,175
- ERIC F GROSSMAN (Chief Legal/Admin Officer) sold 13,097 shares for an estimated $1,783,753
- MANDELL CRAWLEY (Chief Client Officer) sold 8,312 shares for an estimated $1,147,554
MORGAN STANLEY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 903 institutional investors add shares of MORGAN STANLEY stock to their portfolio, and 855 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 10,275,782 shares (-33.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,291,871,313
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 6,744,333 shares (+44.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $847,897,544
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 6,304,254 shares (+7.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $792,570,812
- BARCLAYS PLC removed 3,560,342 shares (-58.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $447,606,196
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP removed 3,282,221 shares (-29.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $412,640,824
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 3,209,680 shares (+2081.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $403,520,969
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC added 2,728,693 shares (+12318.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $318,356,612
MORGAN STANLEY Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $MS stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 01/24.
MORGAN STANLEY Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MS in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/02/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/17/2024
- Barclays issued a "Buy" rating on 10/17/2024
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 10/17/2024
- Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 10/17/2024
- Wells Fargo issued a "Underweight" rating on 10/17/2024
MORGAN STANLEY Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MS recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $MS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $127.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Gerard Cassidy from RBC Capital set a target price of $122.0 on 10/17/2024
- Michael Brown from Wells Fargo set a target price of $107.0 on 10/17/2024
- Glenn Schorr from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $133.0 on 10/17/2024
