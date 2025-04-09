MORGAN STANLEY Earnings Preview: Recent $MS Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

MORGAN STANLEY ($MS) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $17,159,736,830 and earnings of $2.29 per share.

MORGAN STANLEY Insider Trading Activity

MORGAN STANLEY insiders have traded $MS stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MORGAN STANLEY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 901 institutional investors add shares of MORGAN STANLEY stock to their portfolio, and 849 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MORGAN STANLEY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MS stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 01/24.

MORGAN STANLEY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MS in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/02/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/17/2024

Barclays issued a "Buy" rating on 10/17/2024

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 10/17/2024

Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 10/17/2024

Wells Fargo issued a "Underweight" rating on 10/17/2024

MORGAN STANLEY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MS recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $MS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $127.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Gerard Cassidy from RBC Capital set a target price of $122.0 on 10/17/2024

on 10/17/2024 Michael Brown from Wells Fargo set a target price of $107.0 on 10/17/2024

on 10/17/2024 Glenn Schorr from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $133.0 on 10/17/2024

