Morgan Stanley Downgrades Workday (LSE:0M18)

Fintel reports that on February 19, 2025, Morgan Stanley downgraded their outlook for Workday (LSE:0M18) from Overweight to Equal-Weight.

There are 1,853 funds or institutions reporting positions in Workday. This is an decrease of 31 owner(s) or 1.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0M18 is 0.25%, an increase of 40.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.49% to 225,040K shares.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,721K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,695K shares , representing an increase of 0.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0M18 by 3.08% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 6,333K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,574K shares , representing a decrease of 3.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0M18 by 59.48% over the last quarter.

Eagle Capital Management holds 5,511K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,971K shares , representing an increase of 27.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0M18 by 43.81% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,637K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,865K shares , representing an increase of 38.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0M18 by 13.92% over the last quarter.

Polen Capital Management holds 4,288K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,803K shares , representing a decrease of 12.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0M18 by 1.34% over the last quarter.

