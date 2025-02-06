Morgan Stanley Downgrades United States Steel (WBAG:XUSS)

Fintel reports that on February 3, 2025, Morgan Stanley downgraded their outlook for United States Steel (WBAG:XUSS) from Overweight to Equal-Weight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 888 funds or institutions reporting positions in United States Steel. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 1.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XUSS is -16.06%, an increase of 3,663.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.70% to 224,885K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pentwater Capital Management holds 19,900K shares representing 8.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,210K shares , representing a decrease of 1.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XUSS by 26.03% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 6,994K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,959K shares , representing an increase of 0.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XUSS by 14.21% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,405K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,352K shares , representing an increase of 0.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XUSS by 11.48% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,068K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,091K shares , representing a decrease of 0.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XUSS by 15.09% over the last quarter.

Donald Smith holds 4,720K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,393K shares , representing an increase of 6.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XUSS by 7.05% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.