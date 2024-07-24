Morgan Stanley Downgrades Under Armour (LSE:0R2I)

Fintel reports that on July 23, 2024, Morgan Stanley downgraded their outlook for Under Armour (LSE:0R2I) from Equal-Weight to Underweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.92% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Under Armour is 7.85 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 5.96 GBX to a high of 15.50 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 18.92% from its latest reported closing price of 6.60 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Under Armour is 6,483MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 673 funds or institutions reporting positions in Under Armour. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 5.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0R2I is 0.06%, an increase of 15.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.12% to 175,397K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,642K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,729K shares , representing a decrease of 1.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R2I by 24.45% over the last quarter.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 5,919K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,169K shares , representing a decrease of 38.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R2I by 43.50% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 5,895K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,731K shares , representing an increase of 2.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R2I by 22.26% over the last quarter.

Disciplined Growth Investors holds 5,342K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,257K shares , representing an increase of 20.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R2I by 11.97% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,897K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,809K shares , representing an increase of 1.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R2I by 21.23% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.