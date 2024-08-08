Morgan Stanley Downgrades Textron (LSE:0LF0)

Fintel reports that on August 8, 2024, Morgan Stanley downgraded their outlook for Textron (LSE:0LF0) from Overweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.90% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Textron is 104.36 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 86.86 GBX to a high of 127.05 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 11.90% from its latest reported closing price of 93.26 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Textron is 14,716MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,382 funds or institutions reporting positions in Textron. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 0.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0LF0 is 0.22%, an increase of 1.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.69% to 193,882K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 13,288K shares representing 7.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,548K shares , representing a decrease of 1.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LF0 by 10.09% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 7,116K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,016K shares , representing an increase of 1.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LF0 by 56.60% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 6,644K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,844K shares , representing a decrease of 3.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LF0 by 90.43% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 6,491K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,634K shares , representing a decrease of 2.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LF0 by 9.90% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 6,135K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,125K shares , representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LF0 by 41.09% over the last quarter.

