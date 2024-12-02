Morgan Stanley Downgrades Tenable Holdings (LSE:0ZC0)

Fintel reports that on December 2, 2024, Morgan Stanley downgraded their outlook for Tenable Holdings (LSE:0ZC0) from Overweight to Equal-Weight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 617 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tenable Holdings. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 1.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0ZC0 is 0.30%, an increase of 8.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.55% to 131,684K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 5,787K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,819K shares , representing an increase of 34.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0ZC0 by 75.59% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 4,179K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,192K shares , representing a decrease of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0ZC0 by 13.20% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 4,074K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,229K shares , representing an increase of 20.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0ZC0 by 10.31% over the last quarter.

FSCSX - Software and IT Services Portfolio holds 3,672K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,378K shares , representing an increase of 8.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0ZC0 by 7.81% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,591K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,814K shares , representing a decrease of 6.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0ZC0 by 17.77% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.