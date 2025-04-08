Morgan Stanley Downgrades Synchrony Financial (LSE:0LC3)

Fintel reports that on April 7, 2025, Morgan Stanley downgraded their outlook for Synchrony Financial (LSE:0LC3) from Overweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 73.97% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Synchrony Financial is 76.41 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 51.51 GBX to a high of 91.09 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 73.97% from its latest reported closing price of 43.92 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Synchrony Financial is 18,955MM, an increase of 101.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,694 funds or institutions reporting positions in Synchrony Financial. This is an increase of 145 owner(s) or 9.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0LC3 is 0.23%, an increase of 29.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.16% to 454,729K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 42,510K shares representing 10.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,128K shares , representing a decrease of 1.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LC3 by 25.78% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 20,920K shares representing 5.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,238K shares , representing a decrease of 1.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LC3 by 29.19% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 12,338K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,471K shares , representing a decrease of 1.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LC3 by 30.27% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,190K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,559K shares , representing a decrease of 3.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LC3 by 24.65% over the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 11,303K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

