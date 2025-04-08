Morgan Stanley Downgrades Synchrony Financial (BMV:SYF)

Fintel reports that on April 7, 2025, Morgan Stanley downgraded their outlook for Synchrony Financial (BMV:SYF) from Overweight to Equal-Weight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,295 funds or institutions reporting positions in Synchrony Financial. This is an decrease of 66 owner(s) or 4.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SYF is 0.30%, an increase of 16.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.03% to 622,956K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 42,510K shares representing 10.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,128K shares , representing a decrease of 1.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYF by 25.78% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 20,920K shares representing 5.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,238K shares , representing a decrease of 1.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYF by 29.19% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 12,338K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,471K shares , representing a decrease of 1.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYF by 30.27% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,190K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,559K shares , representing a decrease of 3.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYF by 24.65% over the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 11,303K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.