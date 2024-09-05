Morgan Stanley Downgrades StoneCo (LSE:0A4H)

Fintel reports that on September 5, 2024, Morgan Stanley downgraded their outlook for StoneCo (LSE:0A4H) from Equal-Weight to Underweight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 498 funds or institutions reporting positions in StoneCo. This is an decrease of 20 owner(s) or 3.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A4H is 0.55%, an increase of 8.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.62% to 211,455K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Madrone Advisors holds 25,339K shares representing 8.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Squadra Investments - Gestao De Recursos Ltda. holds 8,516K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Point72 Asset Management holds 8,387K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,608K shares , representing an increase of 9.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A4H by 14.08% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 7,742K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,546K shares , representing an increase of 67.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A4H by 23.15% over the last quarter.

Slate Path Capital holds 7,285K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,744K shares , representing an increase of 7.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A4H by 25.11% over the last quarter.

