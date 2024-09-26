Morgan Stanley Downgrades Sonos (LSE:0ZFN)

Fintel reports that on September 26, 2024, Morgan Stanley downgraded their outlook for Sonos (LSE:0ZFN) from Overweight to Underweight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 566 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sonos. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 3.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0ZFN is 0.12%, an increase of 2.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.58% to 126,088K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,947K shares representing 6.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,394K shares , representing a decrease of 5.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0ZFN by 23.85% over the last quarter.

Trigran Investments holds 5,278K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,068K shares , representing a decrease of 14.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0ZFN by 27.33% over the last quarter.

Coliseum Capital Management holds 4,678K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,703K shares , representing an increase of 20.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0ZFN by 5.40% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,554K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,276K shares , representing an increase of 6.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0ZFN by 19.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,885K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,941K shares , representing a decrease of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0ZFN by 25.76% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.