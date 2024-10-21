Morgan Stanley Downgrades ServiceNow (LSE:0L5N)

Fintel reports that on October 21, 2024, Morgan Stanley downgraded their outlook for ServiceNow (LSE:0L5N) from Overweight to Equal-Weight.

There are 3,166 funds or institutions reporting positions in ServiceNow. This is an increase of 119 owner(s) or 3.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0L5N is 0.66%, an increase of 0.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.69% to 210,707K shares.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,712K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,393K shares , representing a decrease of 8.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L5N by 7.43% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,480K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,441K shares , representing an increase of 0.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0L5N by 0.94% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,392K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,184K shares , representing an increase of 3.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L5N by 83.68% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,262K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,166K shares , representing an increase of 1.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L5N by 0.52% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,134K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,036K shares , representing an increase of 2.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L5N by 47.63% over the last quarter.

