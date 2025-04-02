Morgan Stanley Downgrades SBA Communications (LSE:0KYZ)

Fintel reports that on April 1, 2025, Morgan Stanley downgraded their outlook for SBA Communications (LSE:0KYZ) from Overweight to Equal-Weight.

There are 1,471 funds or institutions reporting positions in SBA Communications. This is an decrease of 41 owner(s) or 2.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0KYZ is 0.39%, an increase of 6.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.81% to 136,342K shares.

Dodge & Cox holds 7,346K shares representing 6.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,624K shares , representing an increase of 77.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KYZ by 294.25% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 4,882K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 998K shares , representing an increase of 79.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KYZ by 329.17% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,258K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,254K shares , representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KYZ by 16.96% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,147K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,232K shares , representing a decrease of 2.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KYZ by 11.53% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,358K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,402K shares , representing a decrease of 1.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KYZ by 17.66% over the last quarter.

