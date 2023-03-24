Morgan Stanley Downgrades Samsara Inc - (IOT)

On March 23, 2023, Morgan Stanley downgraded their outlook for Samsara Inc - (NYS:IOT) from Overweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.84% Upside

As of March 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for Samsara Inc - is $22.44. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents an increase of 23.84% from its latest reported closing price of $18.12.

The projected annual revenue for Samsara Inc - is $643MM, a decrease of 1.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.16.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

General Catalyst Group Management holds 47,429K shares representing 9.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Warburg Pincus holds 7,081K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PointState Capital holds 5,279K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AH Equity Partners LSV III, L.L.C. holds 3,996K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Greenoaks Capital Partners holds 3,811K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,820K shares, representing a decrease of 0.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IOT by 125.91% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 273 funds or institutions reporting positions in Samsara Inc -. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 17.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IOT is 1.06%, a decrease of 1.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.89% to 142,259K shares. The put/call ratio of IOT is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

Samsara Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Samsara’s mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy. Samsara is the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, which allows businesses that depend on physical operations to harness IoT data to develop actionable business insights and improve their operations.

