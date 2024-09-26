Morgan Stanley Downgrades Rivian Automotive (LSE:0ACR)

Fintel reports that on September 25, 2024, Morgan Stanley downgraded their outlook for Rivian Automotive (LSE:0ACR) from Overweight to Equal-Weight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,153 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rivian Automotive. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 2.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0ACR is 0.21%, an increase of 6.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.40% to 658,892K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Amazon Com holds 158,364K shares representing 15.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 55,906K shares representing 5.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 59,630K shares , representing a decrease of 6.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0ACR by 12.18% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 33,016K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,301K shares , representing an increase of 23.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0ACR by 60.17% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 25,163K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,919K shares , representing an increase of 4.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0ACR by 25.38% over the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 20,009K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,762K shares , representing an increase of 21.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0ACR by 83.79% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.