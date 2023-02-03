Morgan Stanley Downgrades Repare Therapeutics (RPTX)

On February 3, 2023, Morgan Stanley downgraded their outlook for Repare Therapeutics from Overweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 123.39% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Repare Therapeutics is $29.35. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $51.45. The average price target represents an increase of 123.39% from its latest reported closing price of $13.14.

The projected annual revenue for Repare Therapeutics is $31MM, a decrease of 74.38%. The projected annual EPS is $-3.06.

What are large shareholders doing?

Bvf holds 8,291,988 shares representing 19.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 3,322,488 shares representing 7.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 3,127,667 shares representing 7.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,707,662 shares, representing an increase of 13.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPTX by 30.22% over the last quarter.

CHI Advisors holds 3,069,847 shares representing 7.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,646,781 shares, representing an increase of 13.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPTX by 29.20% over the last quarter.

Redmile Group holds 2,684,396 shares representing 6.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,720,996 shares, representing a decrease of 1.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPTX by 13.11% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 116 funds or institutions reporting positions in Repare Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 5.69%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:RPTX is 0.3675%, a decrease of 9.3412%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.65% to 35,348K shares.

Repare Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Repare Therapeutics is a leading clinical-stage precision oncology company enabled by its proprietary synthetic lethality approach to the discovery and development of novel therapeutics. The Company utilizes its genome-wide, CRISPR-enabled SNIPRx® platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair. The Company's pipeline includes its lead product candidate RP-3500, a potential leading ATR inhibitor currently in Phase 1/2 clinical development, as well as RP-6306, a CCNE1-SL inhibitor, and a Polθ inhibitor program.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.