Morgan Stanley Downgrades Regions Financial (LSE:0KV3)

Fintel reports that on May 7, 2025, Morgan Stanley downgraded their outlook for Regions Financial (LSE:0KV3) from Overweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.88% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Regions Financial is 24.59 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 21.41 GBX to a high of 27.56 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 17.88% from its latest reported closing price of 20.86 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Regions Financial is 8,132MM, an increase of 22.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,677 funds or institutions reporting positions in Regions Financial. This is an increase of 62 owner(s) or 3.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0KV3 is 0.18%, an increase of 1.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.86% to 855,164K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 42,649K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,857K shares , representing a decrease of 0.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KV3 by 4.90% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 29,184K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,787K shares , representing an increase of 4.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KV3 by 2.27% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 28,430K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,979K shares , representing a decrease of 1.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KV3 by 2.53% over the last quarter.

VEIPX - Vanguard Equity Income Fund Investor Shares holds 26,211K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,434K shares , representing a decrease of 8.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KV3 by 3.67% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 24,603K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,967K shares , representing an increase of 2.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KV3 by 2.09% over the last quarter.

