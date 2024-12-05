Morgan Stanley Downgrades Principal Financial Group (LSE:0KO5)

Fintel reports that on December 5, 2024, Morgan Stanley downgraded their outlook for Principal Financial Group (LSE:0KO5) from Equal-Weight to Underweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.35% Upside

As of December 3, 2024, the average one-year price target for Principal Financial Group is 91.80 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 77.85 GBX to a high of 104.06 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 8.35% from its latest reported closing price of 84.72 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Principal Financial Group is 14,693MM, an increase of 4.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,404 funds or institutions reporting positions in Principal Financial Group. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0KO5 is 0.06%, an increase of 59.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.80% to 187,016K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nippon Life Insurance holds 18,137K shares representing 7.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 11,131K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,717K shares , representing an increase of 3.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KO5 by 73.16% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,336K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,409K shares , representing a decrease of 0.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KO5 by 1.84% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,580K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,534K shares , representing an increase of 0.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KO5 by 1.61% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,414K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,429K shares , representing a decrease of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KO5 by 47.27% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.