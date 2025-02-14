Morgan Stanley Downgrades PG&E (WBAG:PCG)

Fintel reports that on February 14, 2025, Morgan Stanley downgraded their outlook for PG&E (WBAG:PCG) from Equal-Weight to Underweight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,539 funds or institutions reporting positions in PG&E. This is an increase of 86 owner(s) or 5.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PCG is 0.14%, an increase of 71.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.48% to 2,500,391K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 128,830K shares representing 5.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 133,640K shares , representing a decrease of 3.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCG by 82.45% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 114,041K shares representing 5.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 104,847K shares , representing an increase of 8.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCG by 82.11% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 77,036K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 112,040K shares , representing a decrease of 45.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCG by 31.31% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 66,268K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 82,702K shares , representing a decrease of 24.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCG by 14.78% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 55,980K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,849K shares , representing an increase of 2.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCG by 6.35% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.