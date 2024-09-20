Morgan Stanley Downgrades PepsiCo (LSE:0QOS)

Fintel reports that on September 20, 2024, Morgan Stanley downgraded their outlook for PepsiCo (LSE:0QOS) from Overweight to Equal-Weight.

There are 4,545 funds or institutions reporting positions in PepsiCo. This is an decrease of 55 owner(s) or 1.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0QOS is 0.61%, an increase of 5.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.58% to 1,116,152K shares.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 43,430K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,187K shares , representing an increase of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0QOS by 7.84% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 35,285K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,637K shares , representing an increase of 1.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0QOS by 9.12% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 29,954K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,189K shares , representing an increase of 2.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0QOS by 52.08% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 27,092K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,101K shares , representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0QOS by 77.92% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 26,479K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,763K shares , representing an increase of 2.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0QOS by 12.81% over the last quarter.

