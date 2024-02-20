Morgan Stanley Downgrades Oatly Group AB - Depositary Receipt () (OTLY)

Fintel reports that on February 20, 2024, Morgan Stanley downgraded their outlook for Oatly Group AB - Depositary Receipt () (NasdaqGS:OTLY) from Overweight to Equal-Weight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 71.11% Upside

As of January 19, 2024, the average one-year price target for Oatly Group AB - Depositary Receipt () is 2.10. The forecasts range from a low of 0.64 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 71.11% from its latest reported closing price of 1.22.

The projected annual revenue for Oatly Group AB - Depositary Receipt () is 1,142MM, an increase of 45.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 149 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oatly Group AB - Depositary Receipt (). This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 4.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OTLY is 0.05%, a decrease of 34.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 39.99% to 94,214K shares. The put/call ratio of OTLY is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Blackstone Group holds 39,778K shares representing 6.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 7,188K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,963K shares, representing a decrease of 135.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OTLY by 48.53% over the last quarter.

MFRFX - MFS Research Fund A holds 6,291K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,472K shares, representing a decrease of 2.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OTLY by 54.49% over the last quarter.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding holds 6,024K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,503K shares, representing an increase of 41.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OTLY by 4.85% over the last quarter.

MNDAX - MFS New Discovery Fund A holds 4,713K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Oatly Group AB Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Oatly is the world’s original and largest oat drink company. For over 25 years, Oatly has exclusively focused on developing expertise around oats: a global power crop with inherent properties suited for sustainability and human health. Its commitment to oats has resulted in core technical advancements that enabled the company to unlock the breadth of the dairy portfolio, including alternatives to milks, ice cream, yogurt, cooking creams, and spreads. Headquartered in Malmö, Sweden, the Oatly brand is available in more than 20 countries globally.

