Morgan Stanley Downgrades Northern Trust (LSE:0K91)

Fintel reports that on April 7, 2025, Morgan Stanley downgraded their outlook for Northern Trust (LSE:0K91) from Equal-Weight to Underweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.15% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Northern Trust is 116.72 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 101.16 GBX to a high of 140.22 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 38.15% from its latest reported closing price of 84.49 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Northern Trust is 7,992MM, a decrease of 3.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,562 funds or institutions reporting positions in Northern Trust. This is an increase of 76 owner(s) or 5.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0K91 is 0.21%, an increase of 2.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.48% to 193,783K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 7,487K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,394K shares , representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0K91 by 21.80% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 6,721K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,085K shares , representing a decrease of 5.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0K91 by 13.76% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,888K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,058K shares , representing a decrease of 2.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0K91 by 9.03% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 5,851K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,845K shares , representing an increase of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K91 by 72.13% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,366K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,281K shares , representing an increase of 1.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0K91 by 9.43% over the last quarter.

