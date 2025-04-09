Morgan Stanley Downgrades Northern Trust (BMV:NTRS)

Fintel reports that on April 7, 2025, Morgan Stanley downgraded their outlook for Northern Trust (BMV:NTRS) from Equal-Weight to Underweight.

There are 1,274 funds or institutions reporting positions in Northern Trust. This is an decrease of 39 owner(s) or 2.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NTRS is 0.30%, an increase of 0.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.21% to 206,035K shares.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 7,487K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,394K shares , representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTRS by 21.80% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 6,721K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,085K shares , representing a decrease of 5.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTRS by 13.76% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,888K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,058K shares , representing a decrease of 2.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTRS by 9.03% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 5,851K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,845K shares , representing an increase of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTRS by 72.13% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,366K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,281K shares , representing an increase of 1.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTRS by 9.43% over the last quarter.

