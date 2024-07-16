Morgan Stanley Downgrades Microchip Technology (LSE:0K19)

Fintel reports that on July 11, 2024, Morgan Stanley downgraded their outlook for Microchip Technology (LSE:0K19) from Overweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.21% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Microchip Technology is 103.30 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 88.65 GBX to a high of 120.44 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 10.21% from its latest reported closing price of 93.73 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Microchip Technology is 8,913MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,224 funds or institutions reporting positions in Microchip Technology. This is an decrease of 28 owner(s) or 1.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0K19 is 0.36%, an increase of 6.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.21% to 574,487K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 21,462K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,406K shares , representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K19 by 6.15% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,966K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,985K shares , representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K19 by 9.41% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Management holds 14,869K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,148K shares , representing a decrease of 1.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K19 by 7.44% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,619K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,215K shares , representing an increase of 2.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K19 by 9.62% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 13,012K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,606K shares , representing an increase of 3.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K19 by 9.21% over the last quarter.

