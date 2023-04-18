Morgan Stanley Downgrades Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT)

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Morgan Stanley downgraded their outlook for Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) from Overweight to Equal-Weight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 65.51% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Liberty Oilfield Services is $21.93. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 65.51% from its latest reported closing price of $13.25.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Liberty Oilfield Services is $5,235MM, an increase of 26.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.38.

Liberty Oilfield Services Declares $0.05 Dividend

On January 24, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 6, 2023 received the payment on March 20, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

At the current share price of $13.25 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.51%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.64%, the lowest has been 0.86%, and the highest has been 8.33%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.15 (n=116).

The current dividend yield is 0.11 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.09. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 2,207K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,000K shares, representing an increase of 9.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LBRT by 17.48% over the last quarter.

SUNAMERICA SERIES TRUST - SA T. Rowe Price VCP Balanced Portfolio Class 3 holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mutual Advisors holds 97K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 130K shares, representing a decrease of 34.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LBRT by 40.69% over the last quarter.

Clifford Capital Partners holds 549K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 437K shares, representing an increase of 20.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LBRT by 99.89% over the last quarter.

LZCOX - Lazard US Small-Mid Cap Equity Portfolio Open Shares holds 45K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 56K shares, representing a decrease of 23.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LBRT by 4.98% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 579 funds or institutions reporting positions in Liberty Oilfield Services. This is an increase of 44 owner(s) or 8.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LBRT is 0.25%, a decrease of 8.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.95% to 181,851K shares. The put/call ratio of LBRT is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

Liberty Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. is a leading North American oilfield services firm that offers one of the most innovative suites of completion services and technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. Liberty was founded in 2011 with a relentless focus on developing and delivering next generation technology for the sustainable development of unconventional energy resources in partnership with its customers. Liberty is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

See all Liberty Oilfield Services regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.