Morgan Stanley Downgrades Lemonade (LSE:0A91)

Fintel reports that on April 8, 2025, Morgan Stanley downgraded their outlook for Lemonade (LSE:0A91) from Equal-Weight to Underweight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 453 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lemonade. This is an increase of 72 owner(s) or 18.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A91 is 0.08%, an increase of 3.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.44% to 47,113K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Softbank Group holds 10,699K shares representing 14.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,983K shares , representing a decrease of 12.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A91 by 86.54% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 3,384K shares representing 4.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,725K shares , representing a decrease of 10.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A91 by 107.48% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 2,772K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,529K shares , representing an increase of 44.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A91 by 244.75% over the last quarter.

VWUSX - Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 1,992K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,077K shares , representing a decrease of 4.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A91 by 149.57% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,690K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,701K shares , representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A91 by 117.81% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.