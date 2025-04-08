Morgan Stanley Downgrades Lazard (LSE:0UB6)

Fintel reports that on April 7, 2025, Morgan Stanley downgraded their outlook for Lazard (LSE:0UB6) from Equal-Weight to Underweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.81% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Lazard is 53.56 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 41.80 GBX to a high of 62.08 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 11.81% from its latest reported closing price of 47.90 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Lazard is 3,080MM, an increase of 1.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 587 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lazard. This is an increase of 46 owner(s) or 8.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0UB6 is 0.25%, an increase of 3.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.87% to 104,016K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ariel Investments holds 5,598K shares representing 6.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,151K shares , representing a decrease of 9.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0UB6 by 6.32% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 4,430K shares representing 4.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,189K shares , representing an increase of 5.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0UB6 by 6.90% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,396K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,746K shares , representing a decrease of 10.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0UB6 by 3.48% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,361K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,386K shares , representing a decrease of 0.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0UB6 by 0.07% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,729K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,681K shares , representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0UB6 by 1.58% over the last quarter.

