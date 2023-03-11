Morgan Stanley Downgrades K12 (LRN)

On March 10, 2023, Morgan Stanley downgraded their outlook for K12 (NYSE:LRN) from Overweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.60% Upside

As of March 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for K12 is $53.30. The forecasts range from a low of $46.46 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 23.60% from its latest reported closing price of $43.12.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for K12 is $8,608MM, an increase of 388.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.33, an increase of 110.17% from the prior forecast.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,033K shares representing 7.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,967K shares, representing an increase of 2.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LRN by 30.80% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 2,201K shares representing 5.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,110K shares, representing a decrease of 41.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LRN by 46.79% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,233K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,222K shares, representing an increase of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LRN by 30.64% over the last quarter.

Rice Hall James & Associates holds 1,232K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,251K shares, representing a decrease of 1.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LRN by 27.52% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,222K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,214K shares, representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LRN by 74.97% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 542 funds or institutions reporting positions in K12. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LRN is 0.17%, a decrease of 29.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.60% to 49,667K shares. The put/call ratio of LRN is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

Stride Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Stride, Inc. is reimagining learning - where learning is lifelong, deeply personal, and prepares learners for tomorrow. The company has transformed the teaching and learning experience for millions of people by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curriculum, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and post-secondary settings. Stride is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools, and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum. For adult learners, Stride delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development for Fortune 500 companies. Stride has delivered millions of courses over the past decade and serves learners in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. The company is a proud sponsor of the Future of School, a nonprofit organization dedicated to closing the gap between the pace of technology and the pace of change in education.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.